Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $13,776,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after buying an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 562,704 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. 148,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,550. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.