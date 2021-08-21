Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.20. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 124,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 101,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

HLNE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.70. 114,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.