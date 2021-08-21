Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Bank posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $251.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

