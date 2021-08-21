Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $71.44. 697,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

