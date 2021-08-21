Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the highest is $7.25 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $28.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.31 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $321.54 on Friday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42. The company has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

