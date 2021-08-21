Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.10. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Big Lots by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIG opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

