Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.30 Million

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report sales of $264.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.40 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $257.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,154 shares of company stock worth $1,614,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 59.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 130,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 46.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 493.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 93,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

