Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50.

On Monday, June 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,776,452.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $680.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.88. The company has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

