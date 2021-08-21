Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $134.46. The stock had a trading volume of 879,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,551. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Argus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

