Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $7.05 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 150.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00131840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00150873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,105.16 or 1.00058189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00916732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.06653620 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.