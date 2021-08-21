YF Link Market Capitalization Reaches $7.73 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $508,254.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YF Link has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $150.11 or 0.00306155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00812883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00048135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00103097 BTC.

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.