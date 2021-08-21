YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.39.

YETI stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,156. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

