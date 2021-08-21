Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce sales of $9.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $50.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.66 million, with estimates ranging from $82.92 million to $86.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

YTRA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

