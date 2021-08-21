Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce sales of $9.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $50.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.66 million, with estimates ranging from $82.92 million to $86.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%.
YTRA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.94.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
