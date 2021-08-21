Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.01. Yatra Online also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million.

YTRA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,849. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,313 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

