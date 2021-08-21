YAM V3 (YAM) Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001851 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $746,402.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00812883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00048135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00103097 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,905,829 coins and its circulating supply is 12,526,868 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.