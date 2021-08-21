Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

XPOF stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

