Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 183,145 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

