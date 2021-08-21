Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $279,771.07 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $279,771.07 and approximately $2,362.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $822.86 or 0.01678071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00811206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

