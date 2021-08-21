Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $516.52 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $992,236.99 and $10,908.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $516.52 or 0.01049732 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00133904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00149762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,115.11 or 0.99817191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.04 or 0.00924783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.89 or 0.06643406 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

