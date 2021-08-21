WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $361,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 866,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,798,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $279.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,542. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.90. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $281.11.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

