WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 365 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 2.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 64,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 771,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,035,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 182,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.94. 1,404,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,343. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $153.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

