WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 53,874 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 35,157,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

