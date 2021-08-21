WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New $414,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 184,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 16,918,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

