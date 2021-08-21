WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,374. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

