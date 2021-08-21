WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 633 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

