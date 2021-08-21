Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 281.46 ($3.68). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 279.20 ($3.65), with a volume of 5,452,896 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.