Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce sales of $75.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.30 million. Wingstop posted sales of $63.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $295.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $300.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $351.79 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $365.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,245. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.29. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $177.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

