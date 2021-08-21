Wing (WING) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00136895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00148100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,223.28 or 1.00242448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.18 or 0.00924935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.44 or 0.06625579 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

