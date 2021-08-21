WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for approximately 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15. WestRock has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

