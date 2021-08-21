Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

DMO stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.