Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $13.49.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
