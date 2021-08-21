Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $13.49.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

