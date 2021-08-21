WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,961. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $63.39 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

