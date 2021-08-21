WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 521,625 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 377,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,518,000 after buying an additional 290,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,733. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.