WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $835.63. The stock had a trading volume of 339,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,250. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $817.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.