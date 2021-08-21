WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,840 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.29. 1,981,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81.

