WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 7,411 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

