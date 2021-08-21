WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $306.26. 599,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,902. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $307.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

