WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $9.35 Million Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.69. 277,176 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.54.

