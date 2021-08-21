WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. 9,203,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,817,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

