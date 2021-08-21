WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,525,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.