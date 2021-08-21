Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $144.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $147.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.52.

