Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $243,000 in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Li Auto by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 658.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 576,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LI. decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

