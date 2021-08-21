Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,941 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIXY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 208,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 459,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,353 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIXY opened at $22.70 on Friday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $111.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36.

