Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,423 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $99.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

