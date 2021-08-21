Wedbush Initiates Coverage on MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

