Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of ANAB opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $664.70 million, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,304 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

