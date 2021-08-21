Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $26.05 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.78.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

