Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 5.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $134,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.36. 1,006,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,965. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.68. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

