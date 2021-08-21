Waverton Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,756,000 after purchasing an additional 442,481 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 43.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 19.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,773. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

