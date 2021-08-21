Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $573,000 Stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Cadiz worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cadiz by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cadiz by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cadiz by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:CDZI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,351. The company has a market capitalization of $580.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

